Vicky Kaushal touches upon his family's response over marrying Katrina Kaif: " They were very happy"

Actor Vicky Kaushal reveals how his parents reacted when he told them he wanted to marry superstar Katrina Kaif.

In a new interview, Vicky said that they are 'extremely fond and in love with' Katrina. Vicky also said that Sham and Veena were very happy when he told them.

Speaking with Filmfare, the Sardar Udham actor said, "They were very happy. They are extremely fond of her. They’re extremely in love with the person that she is. I think when there’s goodness in your heart, it always just reflects in everything that you do and everything that you are."



When asked if he remembers the first time he fell in love with Katrina, he said he does and added that it is ''extremely private and special to me".



Vicky is very happy with the Raajneeti starlet describing it as the best chapter of his life.



