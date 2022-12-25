Christmas 2022: Deepika Padukone, hubby Ranveer Singh head out to Alibaug via jetty

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the getaway of India with vacation on the go this Christmas.

Both are going strong in their travels as they previously flew to Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France.

In a video shared on the paparazzi account, the pair were surrounded by bodyguards on their journey.

The Simmba star wore a black T-shirt with jeans and white shoes. He also opted for a black-and-white checkered cap. , Deepika was dressed in a matching white sweatshirt and pants, along with a large black bag. Both of them wore sunglasses for the trip.

Once the couple got into the jetty, they waved at the fans and the paparazzi stationed at the Gateway as they left. Fans commented with red heart emojis for the duo on the Instagram post.









