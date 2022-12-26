Ranbir Kapoor, wife Alia Bhatt look totally in love in new Christmas pics

Actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ringed in their first Christmas post marriage and were rather romantic.

Both are one of the cutest and most loved Bollywood couples in town.

Like every year, this year too, we saw the Kapoor family members marking their attendance at the annual Christmas lunch. It was indeed a special Christmas for the Brahmastra couple as it was not only their first Christmas after marriage but also their first Christmas as Raha’s parents.

Taking to Instagram, the Student of The Year starlet dropped insights from the festivities.

In the first click, the Wake Up Sid actor held his wifey closely and kissed her cheeks. Indeed this made for a picture-perfect moment.

Then comes a picture where all the Bhatt and Kapoor ladies pose for a selfie.

















