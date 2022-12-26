A look into Nora Fatehi's early life, family

There is a lot that we know about Nora Fatehi, but don’t you all want to discover everything about her family background, her childhood, and other things? Well, read on as we give you a sneak peek into the Saki Saki girl’s life.

Nora was born into a Muslim family. Montreal, Quebec, Canada became the place of her birth and both her mother and father are Moroccans.

Talking about her siblings, she has a younger brother named Omer Fatehi. Nora’s parents are divorced and after her father left, the actress had to drop out of her college to provide for her brother. She started to study Political sciences and international studies. Nora completed her early studies at Westview Centennial Secondary School, Toronto. After that, she studied at York University, Toronto.



It was during her college that she became a professional belly dancer. The commendable thing is that she never took any training yet dances like a pro. It was only the YouTube videos that she relied on for her training.



Her parents were against her dancing and did not want her to pursue that passion, but despite all the restrictions she grew and became the person everyone knows.

Nora's songs have become a rage amongst her fans and today almost every other Bollywood film has an item song featuring the sensational diva. Talking about her net worth, she is reportedly worth $5 million.



