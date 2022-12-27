Mira Rajput, husband Shahid Kapoor's new home decked up with flowers, lots of food: See

Step Inside Mira Rajput's new home with actor Shahid Kapoor this festive Christmas occasion.

Her residence in Mumbai was lit up this holiday season. Impressive decorations and endless treats were the highlights for 25 December.

Mira tagged her 'A-team' on Instagram for helping her curate a special menu and holiday decor at the swanky Worli home.



When it comes to any family soiree, Mira leaves no detail out. This time, for the festive décor at her new home, she took the help of wedding designer Devika Narain and actor-turned-chef Shilarna Vaze.

In some of the photos she posted, Mira gave a glimpse of her eye-catching tablespace featuring black taper candles on matching stands and oversized floral decorations with multiple vases filled with various types of red flowers and green leaves. Adding a subtle Christmas touch to the decorations were the pine nuts used along with the flowers and greenery



So the theme of the intimate party appeared to be red and green with a dash of brown.

Coming to the meal, since Mira and the Kabir Singh actor are both vegetarians, the spread featured all kinds of eggless and meatless goodies such as appetizers, fruits and more.

Did you know that the star's wife is a home decor and wellness enthusiast, who often documents her personal life publicly.

It was only a few months back that the couple left their Juhu house and moved into a luxurious duplex apartment.



















