Sidharth Malhora, Kiara Advani to have royal February wedding in Rajasthan?

If reports are to be believed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot in February 2023. Read on to find out more about the venue details and the wedding date.



Their rumored relationship grabs headlines time and again even though they actually never confirmed it.

Now, the latest findings suggest that will be having a grand affair!

As per ETimes, they will get married in the first week of February with the pre-wedding festivities to kickstart on the 4th and 5th.

The Mendi and Sangeet ceremonies would be attended by families and close friends while their big day will be on the 6th, a royal one just like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

A source spilled, "The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security."

Meanwhile, just yesterday they were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived together at the Mumbai airport one after the other to jet to an undisclosed location for the New Year.



