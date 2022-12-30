Alia Bhatt leaves tongues wagging in new beauty post, fans react

Bollywood's Alia Bhatt posted new photos on Instagram which left fans comparing to the iconic Santoor soap ad, which talked about the beauty of a mom.



The pictures were clicked before the actor stepped out with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, to attend a party hosted at businessman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia to celebrate the engagement of his younger son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.



On Friday, she shared some close-up shots from the event flaunting her glam.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a mint green blazer kurta with a sharara adorned with intricate detailing and her glowy makeup looked on spot.

She left her hair untied and finished off with her wedding ring and earrings as her only accessories.



Alia therefore ditched the captions and only went for a snowflake emoji.

One fan reacts, "Wearing wedding ring after a long time," another added, "Kaun bolega ye ek bacchi ki maa hai (who's going to believe she has a kid)."



















