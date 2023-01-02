Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan release floating lanterns for the new year: Watch

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan rang in 2023 with new girlfriend Saba Azad in the most memorable way.

The daughter of Rajesh Roshan and cousin of Hrithik, Pashmina Roshan took to Instagram and shared a video from New Year celebrations at home on Sunday.



The clip featured the Krrish actor and Saba together along with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan among others.

As caption, she wrote, "Thank you 2022, Hello 2023 (red heart emoji)."





In the video, all of them could be seen releasing floating lanterns in the night sky and this invited comments from fans.

They all expressed happiness and enthusiasm as the lantern made its way to the sky bidding adieu to 2022 and welcoming the year ahead.



