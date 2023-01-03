Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra return from Dubai, fans say 'cant wait for their wedding'

Rumored couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival from Dubai. The couple is reportedly planning to get married in a few weeks.
They kept a low-profile though did not try to avoid the media or the shutterbugs as they walked toward the exit gates.
Both had a whale of a time ringing in New Year in Dubai.
For the travels, the Kabir Singh starlet opted for a soft pink top with white pants and her hair was tied neatly in a bun while Sidharth wore all black with a white jacket on top.
A paparazzi account shared a video of them from the airport and a fan instantly commented saying, "Wow best jodi of bollywood bs ab jaldi se shadi krlo (best couple of Bollywood, now get married soon) want to see u both as a bride and groom."
Another wrote, "They have positive vibe around cant wait for their wedding."