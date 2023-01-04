Are Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan dating?

Recently, Aryan Khan was seen celebrating New Year in Dubai with his friends. Interestingly, Nora Fatehi also welcomed the New Year with her friends there and this sparked much that something is going on between the two.



Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the most followed star kids on social media. Every time he steps out in the city or shares a post on Instagram, his pictures go viral on the Internet.



The internet has now stumbled upon the pictures of the dancing diva and Aryan.

The clicks showed the duo posing with a fan individually and were taken at the same venue which very much raised eyebrows.

Nora looked stunning in her stylish outfit while Aryan looked handsome in black. A user took to Reddit and shared a collage featuring them.

As caption the user wrote, "Saw a post earlier saying that Nora seems to all of a sudden be super close with kjo and his friends...she was also recently spotted hanging out with Aryan at dinner and was also at the New Year’s party that he hosted in Dubai."

A few people were convinced that Nora and Aryan are seeing each other while some said that partying together doesn't mean they are dating.



Comments read, " Bro, getting pictures clicked together doesn’t mean they are a thing. Grow up!!!"

The relationship rumours gained momentum as Nora was recently seen enjoying dinner with Karan Johar and Suhana. She even took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie with both of them. It was probably the first time that Nora and Suhana were clicked together.



