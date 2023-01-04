Sonam Kapoor sells BKC flat for hefty price

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has reportedly sold her apartment in Bandra Kurla Complex for Rs 32.5 crore.

Most Indian celebrities live luxurious, lavish lives and own multiple properties for investment as well as for self-use.

Vivek Agnihotri, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others bought expensive properties in Mumbai.



As per documents obtained by SquareFeatIndia, Sonam had bought the flat in June 2015 for a whopping Rs 31.48 crore, and the actress sold it on December 29.

The flat was reportedly located on the 3rd floor of a building called Signature Island and it has a built-up area of 5,533 square feet. The buyer of the property has reportedly paid Rs 1.95 crore as stamp duty for this deal. Apart from the flat, the new owner will also have access to 4 car parks in the building.

