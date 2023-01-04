Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Jaisalmer wedding: Guest list, haldi, sangeet, and other interesting updates

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot in Jaisalmer in February. We have exciting details about their haldi, Sangeet and more.



While neither Kiara nor Sidharth have openly confirmed their relationship, the two have been rumoured to be dating for quite a while now. Reports of their upcoming wedding in February have also taken social media by storm!



India Today reports, "Their wedding will be a grand Punjabi wedding, complete with band-bajaa and elaborate ceremonies."

"The wedding ceremonies will take place over two days, while a grand reception will be hosted by the couple in Mumbai for their industry friends after the wedding festivities in Jaisalmer."

The couple will have a haldi and Sangeet on the same day and the pheras on the next.

A source informed that the pair's friends and family members have already begun shopping for marigold and yellow-themed outfits for the haldi. And guess what? Looks like Kiara and Sidharth also have a sangeet playlist ready!

" Kiara was also heard discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Year's. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist. We are already excited!"



Both have also decided their wedding guest list which includes their immediate family members and some friends from the industry such as filmmaker Karan Johar, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, producer Ashvini Yardi etc.

First week of February is their set date of marriage. While the pre-wedding functions such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet will take place on February 4 and 5, they will have a royal wedding ceremony on February 6. The venue has also been finalized, and the wedding will reportedly take place at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, amidst high security at the venue. A group of security personnel and bodyguards will be sent to Jaisalmer on February 3, before the pre-wedding festivities commence.

Fans are awaiting their big day as they return from Dubai after New Year holidays.







