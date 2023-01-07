Daily Jang
Katrina Kaif has a blast at sister Isabelle Kaif's birthday

By Zainab Nasir|January 07, 2023
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday and the former had a whale of a time.

The bash was attended by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh and others.

Isabelle and the Phone Bhoot actress both dropped a glimpse from the party which was star-studded. 

For the occasion, Kaif chose a white printed dress  with full sleeves, and she looked absolutely radiant while her sissy wore a strappy black mini-dress with a silver fringe detailing on the neckline. 

While Isabelle raised her arm and smiled for the camera, Sharvari was seen lifting Isabelle’s leg and pouting.



The picture also gives a sneak peek of the birthday décor with yellow, golden, and black balloons. “It’s iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday,” wrote Kaif.

They both put on goofy poses, showcasing their fun side. 




