Katrina Kaif has a blast at sister Isabelle Kaif's birthday

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday and the former had a whale of a time.

The bash was attended by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh and others.

Isabelle and the Phone Bhoot actress both dropped a glimpse from the party which was star-studded.

For the occasion, Kaif chose a white printed dress with full sleeves, and she looked absolutely radiant while her sissy wore a strappy black mini-dress with a silver fringe detailing on the neckline.

While Isabelle raised her arm and smiled for the camera, Sharvari was seen lifting Isabelle’s leg and pouting.











The picture also gives a sneak peek of the birthday décor with yellow, golden, and black balloons. “It’s iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday,” wrote Kaif.



They both put on goofy poses, showcasing their fun side.











