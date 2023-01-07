Alia Bhatt, hubby Ranbir Kapoor act as protective parents to baby Raha

Parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met and requested the paparazzi not to click their daughter Raha Kapoor's photos.



Alia gave birth to Raha on November 6,last year.

Several shutterbugs took to their Instagram accounts on Saturday and shared about their conversation with the couple.



Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla wrote on Instagram on Saturday, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought after couples in the Bollywood industry. They were blessed by a beautiful daughter Raha Kapoor last year. Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter."



The caption read, "The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. And most importantly, the couple has promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they'll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin. Indeed a right and positive step taken by Ranbir and Alia."

Both got married after dating for several years.







