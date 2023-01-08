Sadia Khan's meetup with India's Aryan Khan goes viral

Pakistani actress Sadia Khan took to her Facebook account and dropped a picture with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.



Aryan is the son of the great Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

His pictures and videos from Bollywood parties take over the Internet in no time. Recently, he was seen celebrating New Year with his friends in Dubai and what caught fans attention was Sadia posing alongside Khan.



Going by the click, it looks like the duo was partying together in Dubai during the New Year.

The starlet wore a black dress with a statement necklace while Khan opted for red tee.

Amidst all this, the star kid is speculated to be dating Nora Fatehi.