Shahid Kapoor gives a breathtaking view from his Worli apartment

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who earlier lived in a sea-facing Juhu apartment, moved into a swanky new abode in Worli last year and so shared an epic glimpse of their home.



The couple had booked the apartment in 2018, and back then, reports on the Internet stated that it cost a whopping Rs 58 crore.



Early in the morning today, the Kabir Singh actor shared gorgeous insights from his balcony and wished his fans a good morning.

please wait while file is uploading on server

The picture was taken in the wee hours, and we can see the beautiful lights on the Sea Link



Their stunning duplex apartment offers a view of the of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and an unobstructed, panoramic view of Mumbai’s beautiful skyline.

Mira often documents her house with interiors still being done.

Everything from the apartment screams grand.