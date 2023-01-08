Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone twin in white on airport

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai on Sunday after celebrating her birthday on a short vacay and what grabbed eyeballs were their colour coordination.



Sunday evening the two walked out of Mumbai airport in style.

While the Gehraiyaan was in a flowy white maxi dress and flats, Ranveer was in a plain white tee and denim shorts. He also wore a black cap.



A paparazzi account therefore dropped a glimpse marking their return.

Both of them wore sunglasses and walked together hand in hand on their way to the parking. While Deepika was smiling continuously on seeing the paparazzi, Ranveer did not smile at all.













