Shanaya Kapoor finds love in her college sweetheart Karan Kothari?

Shanaya Kapoor who is yet to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak is believed to be dating Karan Kothari. The two went to university together in Los Angeles.



Amidst all her debut buzz, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor is reportedly not single and has someone special in her life.

As per Hindustan Times, Shanaya is in a relationship with Mumbai-based Karan Kothari. Though their relationship timeline is not ascertained, it is known that the two went to university together in Los Angeles. Kothari, who isn’t from the industry, has a startup based in LA.

A source close to Shanaya told the leading daily that she has not posted anything about her beau, and it’s quite obvious that she wouldn’t talk about him.

The link-up rumors started to surface online after Karan was spotted at various Bollywood parties and she even introduced him as her partner to colleagues.

When approached Sanjay, he remained unavailable for comment.













