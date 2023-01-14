Shraddha Kapoor steps out in a stylish checkered shacket: See

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor frequently makes stylish appearances in the city and is often seen effortlessly acing minimalist looks, and can make even the most basic outfits look chic! Just recently, she posted a picture with her Luv Ka The End co-star Jannat Zubair, on Instagram, exuding elegance.



Both Shraddha and Jannat were spotted at the launch of a new restaurant last night. For the occasion, the Baaghi actress opted for a checkered yellow-and-black shacket, and we couldn’t stop gushing over how trendy and chic she looked in it.



Taking to Instagram, the diva documented her whole look as well as the meetup.





The H&M brushed twill shacket looked all chic on her. With yellow-and-black checkered print all over, it has press studs down the front and a few pockets.

It has a relaxed silhouette with low-dropped shoulders which costs around RS. 2699 and is an absolute must-have for winters!

She carried a matching handbag with the outfit and fans think she effortlessly rocked it.

Shraddha accessorized with black toe pointed stiletto pumps and left her tresses open. Her minimal makeup was on fleek, with soft smokey eyes and pink lips. In case you missed it.











