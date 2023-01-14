Daily Jang
Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya get candid during bubble bath, steal a kiss

By Zainab Nasir|January 14, 2023
Star Soha Ali Khan shared some stunning pictures from her fun time with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Saturday. 

The mother-daughter duo were seen enjoying a bubble bath together and showcased their bond. 

Sharing them, Soha penned an interesting caption, "Don't burst my bubble! #weekendvibes." 


In the first picture, Inaaya looked in a playful mood while Soha looks on the spot. 

The second click sees them sharing some kiss moments. 

Fans immediately reacted and commented saying," Such a sweety," while another went aww. 

