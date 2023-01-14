Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya get candid during bubble bath, steal a kiss 

Star Soha Ali Khan shared some stunning pictures from her fun time with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Saturday.
The mother-daughter duo were seen enjoying a bubble bath together and showcased their bond.
Sharing them, Soha penned an interesting caption, "Don't burst my bubble! #weekendvibes."
In the first picture, Inaaya looked in a playful mood while Soha looks on the spot.
The second click sees them sharing some kiss moments.
Fans immediately reacted and commented saying," Such a sweety," while another went aww.