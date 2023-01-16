Shah Rukh Khan's unseen pics from the sets of 'Pathaan' goes viral

A new picture of Shah Rukh Khan has emerged on social media and fans are now going gaga over it.

The trailer and songs of Pathaan have got the audience quite excited and they are awaiting the 25th of January to arrive which also sees Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

One of the Pathaan crew members took to Instagram and shared a picture with King Khan.

In the picture, the crew members is seen lifting up the superstar as they pose for the camera.

It also features the likes of Siddharth Anand. The Dilwale actor flashes his dimpled smile while the crew has some gala time with him.

Captioning the clicks he wrote, "Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye” JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS! #10DaysToPathaan."





Soon after the snaps were shared fans gushed over his look. A fan commented, "Thank you for treating our Shah Rukh Khan like this, you all are gem." Another fan wrote, "how adorable!!!"







