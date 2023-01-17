Shraddha Kapoor gorges on lip-smacking pani puri, ragda patties: See

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is a foodie and her latest binge on street food is the perfect evidence.

Shraddha along with her brother was having the best time.

Taking to Instagram, the Aashiqui 2 star shared a series of pictures from her street style food party.





In one click, she flashed a radiant smile as she held a plate full of ragda patties. She then went on to savour the luscious pani puri, stuffed with green moong beans and boiled potatoes.

Another two shots showed plates of ragda pattice and golgappas with coriander and tamarind's sauces.

At last, Shraddha's brother Siddhant in black jacket and black pants, took a selfie with her and their friends, Priyank Sharma and Antara. All of them were all smiles while posing for the camera.





