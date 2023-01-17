Disha Patani poses with her favourite K-pop star Sreya Lenka

Actor Disha Patani who is an avid K-pop fan, recently met Blackswan member Sriya Lenka in Odisha. Sriya is India's first K-pop idol of the South Korean group.

On Monday, Sriya posted photos with the Ek Villain Returns starlet and addressed her as the di(sister).

In the photos, the Bollywood actress wore an all-black look, which includes a lace corset paired with lacy gloves and a slit skirt while Sriya looked vibrant in a blazer.

The two smiled big for the camera and flashed victory signs.

Sharing the photos, the the Blackswan member called Disha her favourite and as caption wrote, "Look who is here (heart emoji) One of my favourite actress @dishapatani You are a such beautiful soul. so nice to meet you di."





Soon after this, Disha commented, "You’re beautiful," with multiple hearts and loved-up emojis. A fan added, "Two favourites in a frame,"

"One day I hope you'll click picture with your idols. Exo, Stray kids or may be.. BTS," added another one.











