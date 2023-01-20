Priyanka Chopra shuts up trolls coming after her daughter

please wait while file is uploading on server

Superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas is rather thick-skinned when it comes to online trolling, but her daughter is where she draws the line.



Chopra welcomed her firstborn Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, last year in January through surrogacy, with her husband, American popstar, Nick Jonas.

But just like clockwork, every time the former Miss World made headlines as she got chased by bullies.



While the Quantico actress has often laughed off the criticism, in an interview with British Vogue, she's baring it all.



"Vulnerabilities are difficult for me. You see me all over socials and all over the world, talking about all the things, but if you actually look, I’ve really just scratched the surface," she told the publication.

But for the internet trolls who made a sport of theorising why the couple enlisted a surrogate, Chopra's tone takes on an edge, "You don’t know me,” the actor remarked. “You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were."



"It’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip.” Chopra paused. “I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too."





