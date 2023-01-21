Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Sister Shweta, Meetu Singh pen moving words

Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Sister Shweta, Meetu Singh pen moving notes with unseen pics

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary today, his sisters Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh remembered him, and wrote heartfelt notes to their late brother.



Sushant's untimely demise on June 14, 2020 left the nation shocked. It has been two and a half years since he passed away and his loved ones continue to mourn him even today.

His sisters long for him and often recall precious memories by sharing posts on social media.

Today would have been Sushant’s 37th birthday, and on his birth anniversary, his sisters Shweta and Meetu are missing him.



On January 21, Shweta Singh took to her Instagram handle and uploaded an adorable picture, It was a collage featuring the late actor playing with his niece Freyjaa Kirti, and nephew Nirvanh Kirti with a rather goofy expression on his face.





As caption, she penned in sweet words, "Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon."

Meanwhile his other sister Meetu also shared a picture of the Dil Bechara actor and wrote how he inspired many people.

"Happy B’day My Eternal Pride.U r my everything n more.Only a few r born like u wid such a pure innocence n extensive intellect.I knw wherever u r,u r expressing your divine qualities.U’ve given so much,inspiring millions with the wealth of ur heart. Be eternal,Bhai. #SushantMoon."



Sushant's fans also immediately commented on the post with one saying, "Your brother was, is and will always remain an eternal golden page in history who changed the perspective of millions."

While another commented, "We r indebted to your brother. How nicely u all nurtured yr little brother. What a beautiful upbringing was. Your brother is our pride. We love him. Sushant Day."











