Anushka Sharma flaunts her yoga pose inside daughter Vamika's room: See

Anushka Sharma in yoga pose inside daughter Vamika's room: See

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has often spoken about just how positive of an impact yoga has on her life. Sharing a photo from her recent yoga class, Anushka once again impressed her Instagram followers with her fitness routine.

The actress, who shares a two-year-old daughter Vamika, was seen doing yoga.

She along with the photo wrote, "Perspective," and also penned a couple of upside down faced emojis, tagging her yoga instructor.





Between motherhood and working on her commitments, the Zero star manages the dedicated time for working out.

In the latest photo the star posted, she was seen on a yoga mat as she lifted her hips off the floor.



Vamika's soft toys and indoor slides were seen in the background as Anushka practiced yoga inside a room with huge glass windows.

