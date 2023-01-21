Rhea Chakraborty remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput with throwback photos

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared a birthday post in honour of late actor and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.



The actor was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 2020.

Rhea was accused of abetment of suicide by Sushant's family and was lodged in jail for 28 days before getting bail. Her friends claimed she was wrongly framed in the case.



Sharing two candid pictures with Sushant on Instagram, the Jalebi actress wrote,"(infinity sign) +1. "





The first picture showed the two of them posing candidly behind two cups while the second was a happy selfie of them together.



Rhea's friends Shibani Dandekar and Krishna Shroff dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Many also wished the actor on his birthday while many continued to blame Rhea for his death.



The actress went through a very hard time both mentally and emotionally after Sushant's demise.



