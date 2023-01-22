Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor bond with Hollywood's Kendall Jenner

Bollywood's Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor recently attended a party in Dubai which also had model Kendall Jenner in attendance.



Shanaya took to her Instagram stories and shared a ton of pictures with her bestie Suhana and the supermodel Kendall as they graced a launch party of a luxury hotel in Palm Jumeirah.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter donned a pink short dress while Shanaya was in a strapless, knee-length red dress. Kendall therefore opted for a olive green dress with latex gloves.

Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya's mom also turned to her IG handle and posted a video which showed her daughter and Kendall in the same frame and penned, "I spot my girl."



