Katrina Kaif celebrates 70 million followers on Instagram, makes 'clicking expression'

By Zainab Nasir|January 23, 2023
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif flashed a radiant smile as she is now followed by 70 million followers on the image, video and audio-sharing website. 

 To celebrate this big news, she shared a picture of herself. She used her hands as to click her fans and gave a big smile. She called them ‘Insta family.’


In one picture, the Raajneeti starlet looked happy as ever flaunting her no-makeup look. 

She captioned the post saying, "Here looking at you (eyes emoji)….70 mil. " 

 Many fans dropped congratulatory messages for Kat's achievement. Her celebrity friends like Zoya Akhtar among others also reacted to her post. 


 


