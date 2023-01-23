Katrina Kaif celebrates 70 million followers on Instagram, makes 'clicking expression'

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif flashed a radiant smile as she is now followed by 70 million followers on the image, video and audio-sharing website.
To celebrate this big news, she shared a picture of herself. She used her hands as to click her fans and gave a big smile. She called them ‘Insta family.’
In one picture, the Raajneeti starlet looked happy as ever flaunting her no-makeup look.
She captioned the post saying, "Here looking at you (eyes emoji)….70 mil. "
Many fans dropped congratulatory messages for Kat's achievement. Her celebrity friends like Zoya Akhtar among others also reacted to her post.