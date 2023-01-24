Katrina Kaif wishes newly married Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul the newlyweds in town received a lot of love and blessing their way from Bollywood celebrities and the latest name to get added to the list is that of Katrina Kaif.

The duo broke the internet with their dreamy wedding pictures and it was clear from their smile that they are indeed in a very happy space.

The Phone Bhoot actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a post of Rahul and Athiya dressed as bride and groom looking happy and lovely.

Sharing these, Kat as caption penned, "Congratulations to this lovely couple @athiyashetty @klrahul."

Her hubby Vicky Kaushal too had sweet words to congratulate the pair online, "Many congratulations @athiyashetty & @klrahul!!! May God bless you both with a life full of happiness together."



