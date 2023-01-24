Priyanka Chopra looks flawless in her 'fun glam' selfies

Superstar Priyanka Chopra is back with a couple of gorgeous selfies, serving major blues.

Since her daughter Malti Marie Chopra came into her life, the Baywatch actress has dedicated all the time to her away from the camera lens but it looks like she is back in the social media game as she treats fans to her beauty.

Turning to Instagram, Chopra shared a slew of pictures in a tube-neck white attire. Her coloured hair falls perfectly on both sides of her face.

The nude eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips accentuate her beauty even more. Some selfies appear to have been taken inside a room while others to have been taken in a car. Sharing these pictures, Priyanka wrote, "When the glam is so fun you gotta go out. #nofilterneeded."



The Indian diva is married to her boyfriend and country singer Nick Jonas and so lives a happy life.











