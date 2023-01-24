Suhana Khan's chic outfit post gets a hilarious reaction from dad Shah Rukh Khan 

Actor Shah Rukh Khan lovingly makes fun of his daughter Suhana Khan in her latest post on Instagram.
Lately, Suhana dropped three pictures from a Dubai event flaunting her outfit.
In the first click, she posed for the camera in a halter neck black gown while in the other Suhana stood next to her mother Gauri Khan and best friend Shanaya Kapoor.
The last two pictures featured her in a pink-coloured bodycon dress.
Sharing the photos, Suhana wrote, "(black heart emoji) Thank youu #atlantistheroyal." Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh Khan "Too elegant baby….so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!" Suhana said, "@iamsrk Thanks." Ananya Panday wrote, "Pretty girl suzie." Shanaya Kapoor commented, "My suuuuuuuu."