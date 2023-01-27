Alia Bhatt had a blast watching 'Pathaan': Reviews

The Pathaan fever seems to have gripped everyone and the latest name to get added in the list is Alia Bhatt.

It has just been 2 days since the release of the much-awaited film of 2023 and it is already breaking records.

Several celebrities made sure to spent their weekends in the cinema and those who did went crazy over the action-thriller.

It appears that Alia got to watch the movie and was in awe over it as she took to her Instagram space and shared a poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

"Because love always wins. What a blast!!!,"she wrote.



Last night, Hrithik Roshan too reviewed Pathaan, "What a trip. Incredible vision, some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises, and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team."







