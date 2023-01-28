Janhvi Kapoor shares new Instagram update: Check

Actress Janhvi Kapoor sets Instagram ablaze as she flaunts her nose ring and saree in sultry pictures.

The daughter of late Sridevi knows very well how to keep her social media strong. Not only does she share updates about her upcoming projects but also gives a glimpse into her day-to-day life.

Apart from this, Janhvi also makes fans swoon with her photoshoots.



Just a few hours ago, the Good Luck Jerry actress uploaded a slew of photos showcasing her new look.

Looks like earthy shades were the theme of Janhvi's photo dump which shows her clad in a rustic-style brown saree, sans the blouse. The otherwise plain saree had minimal embroidery along the borders.

Taking her look up a few notches were the accessories and the makeup. She made a statement in a half-crested nose ring made of silver, and it was the highlight of her fashion.

Her kohl-laden eyes further accentuated her overall look, and the actress kept her makeup minimal with just mascara applied to her lashes. She left her hair untied, which was rather sultry.



As caption she only penned a lamp emoji and it amassed a million likes in just one day.

Her clicks left her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya spellbound! dropping a heart emoticon.

Janhvi’s cousin Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Brooooo,” along with fire emojis, while Ashwini Iyer Tiwari also dropped several heart emojis. Check out the post below!



























