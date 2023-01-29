Saba Azad bothered of her love life with Hrithik Roshan grabbing attention?

Saba Azad bothered with her love life with Hrithik Roshan grabbing attention?

Saba Azad talked about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. After they made their relationship official, fans have been curious about their personal lives.



The pair keep hitting the headlines for their romance and was first clicked on a date in January 2022.

Eventually, they made their relationship official by making several appearances in the city.



In an interview with News18, the singer/ actress how someone's personal life is discussed in the industry.

Azad was asked if she gets bothered by the attention to her personal life, Saba said, "If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it."



The Krrish actor was first married to Sussanne Khan but after several years they divorced. But they continue to co-parent their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.



