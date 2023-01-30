Sonam Kapoor drops a throwback pic of herself at 17

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor serves major vibes from her teenage years in new social media update.

Sonam never leaves her 34.4 million followers alone and often treats them with stunning pictures, film announcements and glimpses of her day-to-day life with hubby Anand Ahuja.

The Veere Di Wedding actor also loves sharing throwback memories. Just yesterday, she posted a picture with Anand Ahuja from 7 years ago and this morning graced the feed with her picture from when she was 17.

As caption, the diva thanked her uncle Boney Kapoor for sending her the old photo, "All of 17 thank you Boney chachu for the picture @boney.kapoor," wrote Sonam.

In the black and white monochrome click, Sonam looked a vision in a halter neck top, stud earrings, and left her hair untied.

Her businessman husband and Farah Khan in an instant reacted and mentioned she hasn't aged a bit.

While Ahuja commented, "All of 37 now and you look the same!" Farah Khan commented, "How can u look the same????”

















