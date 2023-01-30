Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after being hospitalized: " I'm absolutely fine now"

Actress Ileana D'Cruz shared she was hospitalized due to unknown health problems. She is recuperating and fine now.



At the hospital, she was given IV fluids, but has not yet revealed the cause of the health scare.

The Main Tera Hero star wore a grey T-shirt. IV fluids were seen injected into her veins. It's usually given to patients to curb dehydration and related health issues.

In the other photo, wearing the same t-shirt, Ileana flashed a smile. Her first post read, "What a difference a day make. Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluids."



She later added, "To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I'm absolutely fine now. Get some good medical care at the right time."



The diva has been away from the screen for a long time.



