Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas officially introduce their daughter to the world

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas officially introduced their daughter to the world

Global star Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed the face of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra as she attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a child last year via surrogate and were much happy about it.

Since then two were pretty careful over showing her off but now feel comfortable in doing that.

Pictures from the event have been leaked and in it the Quantico actress was seen holding her child.

For the occasion, the diva opted to go wear a dark brown bodycon dress with a pair of extravagant sunnies.

It was rather a happy day for Chopra as her family Jonas brothers received their own star title and at the same time had the honour of flaunting Malti.















