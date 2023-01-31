Varun Dhawan has a hilarious take regarding family planning

Varun Dhawan gives a hilarious take regarding family planning

Varun Dhawan, who recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal, was seen reacting to a question related to family planning.



Today the star Alia Bhatt and Varun attended an event where the latter addressed a question.

In November last year, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first baby girl Raha. Because of this, the Coolie No. 1 star was asked if he has any plans to welcome his first baby anytime soon.

As soon as the reporter started asking the question, Varun was heard saying, "Teko kuch puchna hai controversial toh puch (laughs)." The reporter then asked, "Alia ji mummy bann gayi, aapne mujhe bhi congratulations wish kiya, ab kab tak planning karoge?"

Alia, who couldn't hold back her laughter, replied, "Ye apna planning yaha pe thodhi batayenge yaar." Varun, who was also seen laughing out loud, said, "Ye mummy bann gayi, tu papa bann gaya toh matlab ab sab production shuru karna padega kya."

He further added, "Main planning kab karunga? Main apne biwi se baat karta hu ki tumne aise bola hai ki planning shuru karo." The audience was also heard laughing as soon as Varun gave a funny reply.













