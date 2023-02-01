Nora Fatehi's Baravia Fashion's outfit adds the extra glow: See

Nora Fatehi's Baravia Fashion's outfit adds the extra glow

Star Nora Fatehi flashes fashion drama in a customized ensemble.

Although overstated, the Garmi dancer showed us how to pay an ode to the 'sassy something' from the headgear and embellished monokini to everything in between and beyond.



A look worked in tandem with Maneka Harisinghani and Gulnora Mukhedinova's Baravia Fashion outfit. The Dubai-based brand's creation featured a black strapless monokini with sequin and tassel embellishments. This outfit left no stone unturned in serving its hundred percent best. Remember it also for its tasseled hem.



Nora took to her Instagram handle and documented the look from the day adding hashtags as caption.





The gold offerings were all bountiful and the most radiant including what you see on her arms the wired-like detail coupled with a spectacle of slay with her statement handcuff.

She paired it with thigh-high boots which had a pointed-toe, slouchy and heels as its features.

Did the Jeda Nasha dancer bring some sunshine? Indeed with her headgear that projected the illusion of rays. With nine rows and embellishments, this accessory levelled up her look.

Marianna Mukuchyan put together Nora's makeup and hair. Her eyelids had a shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara on her eyelashes completed her look and the dyed hair had a textured finish and was kept untied.

















