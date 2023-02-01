Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani busy carrying out last-minute wedding tasks; Here's how

Sidharth Malhotra is currently in his hometown Delhi, for the final round of wedding preparations, while Kiara Advani was recently spotted visiting designer Manish Malhotra.



The much-loved Bollywood couple are reportedly all set to enter wedlock soon. If reports are to be believed both will tie-the-knot on February 6.

The Shershaah actors are expected to make an official announcement on their wedding, soon.

As per latest reports, the Student of the Year actor is going strong in all preps and wishes to give his personal touch to everything.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Sidharth will fly to Rajasthan for his wedding from Delhi, along with his parents and close relatives. More updates on the same are expected to be out soon.



The rumored bride-to-be on the other hand is finalizing all the outfits for her big day and other major functions.

On Tuesday night, the Kiara arrived at designer Manish Malhotra's residence for a last-minute trial to her lehenga.

It would be a traditional affair to be kickstarted with a haldi ceremony followed by a Mehendi and Sangeet.







