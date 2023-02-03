'Wedding bells': Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ansha Shahid get married

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony with ace cricketer, Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha Shahid on Friday.



The news regarding their impending nuptials have been making headlines for several months now.

Shahid previously confirmed to Express News that the ceremony will take place in Karachi. Rukhsati, he added, will be held at a later date.



The all-rounder shared that his daughter and the 22-year-old pacer will have their minimal nikkah according to the Afridi tribal traditions.



Recently, the cricketer's brother, Riaz Afridi took to Twitter and shared that he is in town for a "special occasion," keeping most of the details about the event under wraps.













