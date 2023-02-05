Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Mishaal Advani to sing for sister Kiara Advani on her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra

By Zainab Nasir|February 05, 2023
Mishaal Advani to sing for Kiara Advani on her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra
Mishaal Advani to sing for Kiara Advani on her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra 

The latest report suggests that Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani has planned a special surprise for her and Sidharth Malhotra.

After dating for quite some time now, the two are set to get married on February 6. 

They have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Post tying the knot, the couple will finally make it official by dropping beautiful pictures from their wedding.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Mishaal will perform a special song for his sister, marking her big day.  He is very close to Kiara. 

For the unversed, the doting brother is a rapper, composer and a musician by profession and will bring his skills to light at the star-studded wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer. 

 He released his first track titled Know My Name in November 2022.  


More From Bollywood