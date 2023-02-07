Inside Nora Fatehi's fun-filled birthday bash

nside Nora Fatehi's fun-filled birthday bash

Actress/ Dancer Nora Fatehi celebrated her 31st birthday in Dubai with her girl squad.

Just a day ago, the O Saki Saki diva revealed her birthday plans to Pink Villa, "I’m very fortunate to have a core group of best friends from different parts of the world and this year my plan is to bring everyone together for the first time to Dubai and celebrate with me."

All her plans were fulfilled and so pictures and videos from her special day have been doing rounds online.

In the first clip, what fans could witness was the beauty belly dancing on a yacht, while her friends cheered her on, “I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior,” wrote Nora. For the yacht party, she opted for a floral printed co-ord set featuring a bralette and a flowy skirt.





Other shows her walking on the red carpet. She and her pals had a blast.

The Burj Khalifa perfectly showed in the distance as Nora was caught on camera flaunting her killer moves.

Nora had a grand cake-cutting ceremony at a lavish eatery. For the eve she wore a black outfit with a plunging neckline.































