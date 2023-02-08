Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani 'booked for life', seek blessings

Bollywood sweethearts, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have tied the knot in an extravagant affair in Rajasthan.

The couple took their 'phere' in Jaisalmer surrounded by their close friends and family.



Both clad in Manish Malhotra's ensembles shared first pictures from their very first day and looked oh-so in love.

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai [We've been booked for life]. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the Instagram posts read.

The Kabir Singh starlet wore a heavily embellished pastel pink and dull gold lehenga choli with fuchsia border details while her Shershaah costar opted for an embroidered gold sherwani and coupled his look with a matching dupatta and qula.

In the accessories department, Kiara chose an emerald and diamond set for jewellery. Following the trend of minimal brides, she kept her makeup rather natural and her hair was kempt in a sleek bun.

Many Bollywood A-listers such as Juhi Chawla, and Shahid Kapoor alongside celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar and popular designer, Manish Malhotra had arrived in the city for the much-awaited wedding.



According to Pinkvilla, the couple reached Jaisalmer on Saturday and began a series of intimate but elaborate pre-wedding festivities on Monday, including a sangeet, mehendi and haldi. The publication stated that the functions took place on February 6.



They announced a 'no-phone policy' for the guests and the hotel staff was informed of the same.



















