Kiara Advani wanted her bridal entry song to be 'Ranjha'

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped their wedding video and it has rather an interesting story.

Their on-screen chemistry was surely loved by her fans, who could not get over the simplicity with which the two stars turned their reel-life chemistry into a real-life love story.

The Kabir Singh starlet opted for Ranjha from movie Shershaah as the ideal song for her big day.

Sharing this video, The Wedding Filmer wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!"



According to reports in Times Of India, Sidharth and Kiara have a very special guest coming in to attend their Mumbai reception. It is non-other than Vishal Batra. Vishal Batra is Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother.













