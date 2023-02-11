Kriti Sanon is a chic blazer girl in Valentino 

Coat up, win up proves Kriti Sanon's latest look. Here's how to wear your share of coolness this season.
Since the public are already enduring the days of promise-high inspirations there is a blazer to behold as liked by Sanon.
For the Farzi screening, the Shehzada actress rocked a casual look with a formal blazer. A crop top was involved too and we do not doubt that it is proven to be seasonless.
With a handful and skill-based tips on trusting layers to coat up our looks with, no outfit can be non-wearable. So to do what Sanon did, opt for a light wool tweed blazer from Valentino. Made in Italy, this double-breasted blazer does make us want to give a shout-out to monochrome with its contrast trim detailing, front gold button closure, shoulder pads, pockets, and notched lapel.
The stunner also put on a show of hoop earrings, Dior sunglasses, rings and white sneakers. Sanon's hairdo featured a top knot and not to mention her makeup had pretty shots of gloss, highlighter and mascara.
Her uber cool blazer costed a bomb amount of Rs. 4,04,178.95.