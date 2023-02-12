New bride Kiara Advani uploads her wedding display picture on Instagram

Kiara Advani, who got married to her man-love Sidharth Malhotra in Jaisalmer, has now changed her Instagram display picture.

She has put up an adorable photo from her big day where the Student of the Year actor is seen kissing her cheek as she flashes a bright smile.

While her username simply says ‘KIARA’, she does not have any bio on her handle.



Her Insta post featuring a slew of her sweet wedding pictures have become the most liked post in India and this even beats Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's posts.

At the time of writing this article, the Shershaah actress’ post has 15.3 million likes.

Recently, the lovebirds also uploaded a captivating video from their wedding day, shot by The Wedding Filmer aka Vishal Punjabi. In the video, bride Kiara can be seen walking towards Sidharth before they exchange garlands and kiss each other. The song titled Ranjha from Shershaah played in the backdrop, which was apparently re-written for Kiara and Sidharth’s special day.



Tonight the newlyweds are hosting another reception at a plush hotel in South Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.



