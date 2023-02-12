Sid-Kiara wedding: Mira Rajput decked up in Manish Malhotra designed perfect pink saree

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput looked elegant in a designer saree for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding festivities.

Taking to Instagram, the star's wife dropped a carousel of photos from a recent photoshoot flaunting her outfit.

Mira stylishly posed at Suryagarh palace.

She wore a sleeveless blouse with heavy embroidery on the border and throughout the pallu. In the accessories department Mira went for heavy earrings and kept her hair untied.

A matching clutch purse did justice to her dress and a pink lip shade made her look even more beautiful.

Sharing the clicks Mira wrote, “Jashn-e-bahaara.” Fans could not stop gushing over her and reacted with great love.

One called her, ''Beautiful and rare," while another commented, "She is damn gorgeous than many Bollywood actors."

Some referred to her as a graceful lady and others the epitome of beauty.







