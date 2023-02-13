Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur seen together at Sid-Kiara's wedding reception

Rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur make a striking appearance at Sidarth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's post wedding reception, gaining much heat.

The newly married couple hosted a grand reception for their Bollywood friends.

The likes of Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kajol and Ajay Devgn were in attendance at the star-studded event.

After Sid and Kiara's wedding pictures surfaced online fans are now looking at the chemistry both Ananya and Roy Kapur exude.

Designer Manish Malhotra took to his Insta page and shared a group picture that also shows Ananya and Roy standing together.

While the Liger actress flaunts her elegance in a black saree her rumored lover looked dapper in a black tee.

Both have been linked ever since the Panday's daughter confessed she finds the Aashiqui 2 star hot.

